Saman Abbas’ brother, tired and fearful, decided to tell the whole truth about the day of his sister’s crime: “I saw everything”

The brother of Saman Abbas he made new statements in court, continuing to point the finger at his family members. He said he was tired of the whole affair and now the time has come to tell the whole truth.

Tricked by the loss of his sister, while confessing his version of events, Saman Abbas’ brother led the judge to interrupt the hearing several timesto give him the necessary breaks.

The key witness in the trial for the crime of the 18-year-old Pakistani girl who disappeared and was found lifeless after a year and a half in Novellara, recalled that unforgettable daywhich changed his life forever.

I saw the whole scene. I was at the door, my sister was walking. My uncle grabbed her by the neck and took her behind the greenhouse. I also saw the cousins, but only their faces. Mom watched the whole scene, my uncle took my sister and she watched. I didn’t ask what had happened, I had tried many times but they told me to shut up. They are convinced that they were right to do what they did, even now.

If the boy has remained silent until today, it is out of fear of what they might do to him. Fear of end up the same way by Saman Abbas. The victim’s brother confessed that he had thought several times that their father Shabbar might have hurt him too.

After the crime, the young man would have locked himself in his room to cry and it would have been then that his uncle Danish would have reached him to reassure him:

He hugged me and said, ‘What happened, happened.’ He had been drinking, I know the smell and when he fell asleep I thought about killing him, but then I would have been just like him.

The parents actually used their younger son to check Saman. They expected her to understand who all those messages were addressed to, what she was doing on social media and any information about her boyfriend. For a long time, the brother reported every detail to his mother and father, not imagining, as he himself confessed, that they would got this far.