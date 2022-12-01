We will still have to wait for the identification of the body recovered in Novellara and which most likely belongs to Saman Abbas

In the last few hours, news has come that the autopsy on the body that probably belongs to Saman Abbashas been suspended. It would seem that Covid is behind the decision.

This was revealed by thelawyer of the Penelope association to the newspaper Fanpage.it.

Barbara Iannuccellilawyer of the Penelope association, which appeared as a civil party in the trial for the case of Saman Abbas, explained that the scheduled date for the autopsy exam was postponed to a new date.

The reported cause would relate to the Coronavirus. Most likely they were register positive among the people who have to deal with all the tests to be carried out on the body recovered in Novellara.

Despite the wait, it seems almost sure whether it’s the 18-year-old Pakistani who went missing about a year and a half ago.

As the lawyer himself said, the corpse inside that black bag was wearing the same clothes that Saman had in her last few videos before she disappeared. Not only that, the investigators also found the same chain which the girl wore at the ankle.

According to Barbara Iannuccelli it will take at least 10 days to get the new date on the autopsy.

Saman Abbas and the discovery of the body in Novellara

How did we arrive at a turning point after a year and a half of research? Confirmation has arrived that it was indeed the case uncle Danish to indicate the burial place, after Saman’s father was captured in Pakistan.

However, Shabbar has told authorities in his country that his daughter she is alivewhile his wife would return to Europe. Nazia it is the only anchor fugitive among the five suspects for the disappearance of the 18-year-old Pakistani woman.

On this aspect, the lawyer of the Penelope association explained that in June 2021, the man had presented a missing person report, stating that the daughter had fled to Belgium. A document that you may be trying to hold on to.

The images of the place of discovery show how the family probably tried to throw off the investigation, leaving a old refrigerator and various rubble. The look was that of an old DIY junkyard.