The parties continue to support each other for the Bihar Assembly elections. Meanwhile, now Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party has announced on Monday that it will support the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. This information has been given by tweeting on behalf of the party.

There is a continuous dialogue between the RJD, Congress and other parties involved in the grand alliance on seat sharing. In such a situation, the Samajwadi Party’s support to the RJD is also considered a good sign for the grand alliance.

The Samajwadi Party will support the candidates of the Rashtriya Janata Dal in the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections, not allying with any party. – Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) September 21, 2020

On the other hand, CPI and CPM leaders went to meet RJD state president Jagadanand Singh. This included CPI state secretary cum former MLA Ramnaresh Pandey and CPM state secretary cum former MLA Awadhesh Kumar.

Negotiations between the RJD and the Left leaders continued for a long time in a closed room. The Left parties are also believed to be joining the Grand Alliance this time. In the media interaction after the talks, the left leaders said that the talks were positive. Seat sharing will be announced soon. RJD MLA Bhola Yadav, state spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari were also present during the conversation. Mrityunjay Tiwari said that all the talks about seats are almost certain. It will be announced in a week.