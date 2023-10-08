Samahara Lobatón He was encouraged to reveal details of his relationship with Bryan Torres in a recent interview. In this regard, Melissa Klug’s daughter maintained that although she already knew Jefferson Farfán’s friend for several years, in 2023 both decided to start a romantic relationship. Likewise, the influencer pointed out that “it was an odyssey” to tell her mother about the romance she had with the intimate of ‘La foquita’. After that, Abel Lobatón’s heir told what her level of trust is with her partner.

Along these lines, Samahara Lobatón pointed out that Brian Torres He lent him his bank account so that the brands he works with can deposit their payment. In this regard, the daughter of ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ revealed the reason why she must turn to her boyfriend to resolve this situation. “What happens is that Indecopi has seized my accounts because I did not use a hashtag and my fine is 1 UIT,” were the words of the influencer for the program ‘Let’s talk about beauty’, on Willax Television. It should be noted that the 21-year-old also maintained that she would be moving out soon.

How much does Samahara Lobatón charge for advertising on Instagram?

In conversation with Deysi Córdova, Samahara Lobatón She defended the role she has been playing on social networks and assured that she considers herself an influencer. In this regard, Melissa Klug’s daughter pointed out how much she charges for each publication she makes for national and international brands.

“I work with very big brands, I’m about to finish a campaign with Disney Baby, with the entire range of baby princesses that Disney is releasing. I work with big makeup brands: L’Bel, L’Oréal. I work with brands to remove makeup like Garnier and they pay me for the advertising that I do on my social networks (…) PFor Peruvian brands, I accept one rate and for foreign brands I handle another… For an Instagram story, I charge $250 for any brand.“said the daughter of Melissa Klug.

Samahara Lobatón is one of the most sought-after influencers on social networks. Photo: Composition LR/Samahara Lobatón/Instagram

What did Melissa Klug say about Samahara Lobatón’s racist comments?

Melissa Klug was the most recent guest on the program ‘América Hoy’ and she was asked about the racist comments that her daughter Samahara Lobatón he did on national TV towards the family of his daughter’s father, Youna. In this regard, the popular ‘Blanca de Chucuito‘ He pointed out that his daughter was already an adult and that he preferred to stay out of the situation to take care of her pregnancy.

“There is no way (for me to support Samahara’s comments), having wonderful and beautiful children. I don’t agree. These are things that she, as an adult, will have to take responsibility for what she says and does… I prefer not to give an opinion for our peace of mind (of her and her baby),” she said Klug.

