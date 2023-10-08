The influencer Samahara Lobatón She confessed about various aspects of her life on the program ‘Let’s talk about beauty’, on Willax TV. At the scene, the youngest of the Klugs was consulted about her partner Bryan Torres, with whom she resumed her relationship. Lobatón assured that the singer gives him a lot of security and that it would be an important step for them. In addition, she said that he sleeps every night in his apartment, so he feels that they are already in a “coexistence test.”

“I feel prepared. I think that coexistence is difficult for everyone, it is one more test, but in reality, “Bryan gives me a lot of security and I feel happy to have him by my side,” he said at the beginning. “We are four months old, I see him every day, he sleeps at my house every day (…). It was a little ‘recalculating’ (the breakup thing),” he finished with a laugh.

#Samahara #reveals #move #Bryan #Torres #quotIts #step #lot #securityquot