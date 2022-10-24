Samahara Lobaton She was eliminated at the last gala of “El gran show” and it was the public who decided her fate after she was sentenced with Facundo González. Despite the fact that she had her mother, Melissa Klug, and her sister Melissa Lobatón as backup in the dance reality show and she was more competitive than ever, the influencer did not manage to move on to the next stage.

With obvious regret, Melissa Klug’s daughter said goodbye to the program hosted by Gisela Valcárcel, but before that she expressed how satisfied she was to have left everything on stage.

“This was a learning week by week and I think that what I showed there was all of me. We’ve done amazing, the score says so. I left with a 10. So happy, proud of myself, for having given everything and moving forward, “she said in her farewell speech for” The Great Show “.

Will Samahara Lobatón leave Peru to study?

This Sunday, October 23, in a brief meeting with the press, the former reality girl referred to her next plans, which include continuing her academic studies.

“I have several projects, I am going to study abroad. I already had it scheduled, I’m going with my daughter, with my whole family, and to continue. I continue working with my social networks”, the young mother specified.

Samahara Lobatón says goodbye to “El gran show” and reveals her next personal projects. Photo: capture of America TV

Does Samahara Lobatón have a fight with Gabriela Herrera?

On the other hand, when asked in case she has a quarrel with the dancer Gabriela Herrera after she did not vote for her in her versus Santiago Suárez, Samahara Lobatón denied having a conflict with her.

Contrary to her, she indicated that they are great friends and explained that the reason why she voted in favor of Suárez was because she needed two extra points. “She and I got along great, I thought Santiago was going to do well and I wasn’t wrong,” he declared.