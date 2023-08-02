Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

Samahara Lobaton and Youna have been causing great astonishment after taking personal issues to their faces on national television. The problem arises after the request for maintenance of the daughter of Melissa Klug to the barber. In the latest edition of ‘Magaly TV, the firm’, both were framed in a mess that seems to have no end. In a heated discussion, the former reality girl also maintained that she has been asking her ex-partner to comply with passing the pension to her youngest daughter, who also asks for him every day.

“All his life he has spent 400 soles and has always been present with my daughter. I don’t know what he’s complaining about. No child in the country lives with that money. And when he began to send 600 soles, well, he was not enough either ”, said Samahara Lobaton.