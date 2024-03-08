Erick Farfanan old friend of Samahara Lobatón, brings to light an incident involving Brian Torres, popular in the musical field and ex-partner of the influencer. In a recent appearance on 'Magaly TV, the firm', The former friend of Melissa Klug's daughter detailed an altercation that would have ended in physical assault. The incident in question occurred in September, near a nightclub in Miraflores. Farfán alleges that, after revealing through social networks that Lobatón was single, she received threats and attacks from Torres.

Why was Bryan Torres denounced?

According to the statements of Erick Farfan, in September 2023, the situation escalated quickly after he decided to share a video from Samahara Lobatón, in which he announced his single status. Bryan Torres, upon noticing the publication, confronted the young man in the vicinity of a well-known nightclub, which resulted in an alleged physical and verbal attack.

“That was the reason why he got upset with me (…) He told me: 'Come, I want to talk to you'he insulted me, he threatened me, he said to me: 'Why do you publicize that my wife is single?' and he slapped me.“said the 23-year-old character who confirmed his complaint against the ex-boyfriend of Melissa Klug's daughter.

What did Samahara Lobatón's former friend reveal about his relationship with Bryan Torres?

In the report of 'Magaly TV, the firm', The complainant told his testimony as a spectator of the relationship between Samahara and Bryan. He recounted how, after her union, the model distanced herself from her close circle, even blocking friends, including Erick Farfan. However, after suffering attacks from Torres, Lobatón sought refuge in his old friendship, and ended up revealing an episode of violence and subsequent reconciliation that is often hidden behind the cameras, according to what Lobatón's former friend said.

Did Melissa Lobatón know about the problems between Samahara and Bryan?

In this situation she was also involved Melissa Lobaton, Samahara's younger sister. Erick Farfán, concerned about the safety and well-being of the influencer, decided to contact her in search of intervention. However, Melissa's response was a request not to get involved, a response that highlights the delicacy of the family situation and the possible denial of the problem.

“The day she wrote that to me, I called her younger sister. She was crying uncontrollably, I called her sister and told her. I think her sister contacted her and Bryan, I don't know how it happened. Then she gave me back the call and He told me: 'Erick, don't worry, it's something that happened between them, don't get involved.'”he expressed.

Help channels

If you are or know someone who has been affected or involved in acts of family or sexual violence, contact Line 100 of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations for free, which has a team specialized in “providing information, guidance and emotional support.”

In addition, Line 100 has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to the Women's Emergency Centers or the Urgent Care Service. This service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year (including holidays).

