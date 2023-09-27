Samahara Lobatón is one of the most popular Peruvian entertainment figures today. Although she initially became known for being the daughter of former soccer player Abel Lobatón and Melissa Klug, Jeffersón Farfán’s ex-partner, little by little she earned a name in ‘Chollywood’ and, recurrently, appears in various television programs. Her last participation on the small screen was in ‘La casa de Magaly’, produced by Magaly Medina’s program and broadcast by ATV.

Although the 22-year-old is quite popular in the entertainment world, she was initially going to take another professional path, since she completed university studies in a career far from the television medium.

What career did Samahara Lobatón study?

In 2018, Samahara Lobatón entered television for the first time in the missing reality competition ‘Combate’, when she was still a minor. However, at that time she had not decided whether to dedicate herself to this medium, so, after finishing school, she entered the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences (UPC) to pursue a degree in Communication and Marketing.

In May 2020, Melissa Klug’s daughter announced her pregnancy, the result of her relationship with barber Youna. However, shortly after the birth of her daughter, she announced that she would return to university classrooms, so she was looking for a nest. Likewise, she did not specify whether she would resume her career or study a new profession.

The young influencer works with various brands through her social networks. Photo: Samahara Lobatón/Instagram

On the other hand, he also revealed that he has only two cycles left to finish his degree in Communication and Marketing.

But in addition to having studied at the UPC, Samahara said that she took complementary feeding courses, which is why she provides excellent nutrition for her daughter.

Currently, the daughter of the former soccer player Abel Lobaton He is an influencer and has more than a million followers on Instagram.

