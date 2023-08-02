Samahara Lobaton wanted to appear on the set of ‘Magaly TV, the firm’, while Magaly Medina interviewed Youna, this Tuesday, August 1. The host, realizing that the influencer wanted to break into the link, asked her to calm down. “Samahara is outside. I’ll let her talk, but i think you need to calm down“, he told his production. The young woman denounces him for not taking financial care of her daughter. For his part, he accuses her of having been unfaithful to him with the soccer player Yordy Reyna. Both were summoned to appear in the entertainment program.

As recalled, in the edition of Monday, July 31, the daughter of Melissa Klug appeared in the entertainment space to show conversations with the barber in which she left him in a bad light. In the audios, the young man is heard screaming and reproaching her for not letting him see her little girl.

