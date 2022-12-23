Samahara Lobaton He surprised his followers again by showing a renewed appearance. The daughter of Melissa Klug, who is also an influencer on Instagram, underwent two cosmetic surgeries on her face. What drew attention was the result of the operations, which she revealed through her social network.

What operations did Samahara Lobatón have?

The young ex-reality girl revealed that she underwent rhinoplasty and lip augmentation. After undergoing surgery, the former member of “Combat” assured that she was satisfied with the results of the surgeries. “Now we are going to show you everything I am going to do, she is a genius in facial harmonization,” she said at the beginning.

“I loved my rhinoplasty and lips” , he wrote in another Instagram story. There you can see that Samahara Lobatón outlined her nose and widened her lips. Many netizens assured that she looks unrecognizable, since the changes are notarized.

Samahara Lobatón undergoes ‘tinkering’. Photo: capture Instagram / Samahara Lobatón

Samahara Lobatón announced that he was leaving Peru

A few months ago, Samahara Lobaton announced that he was leaving Peru because he wanted to study a professional career abroad. “We want to tell you that we are going to move to another country and we are selling a lot of things, not only from Xianna, but from my house,” she said at the time. According to her mother, the influencer wanted to be an Initial Education assistant.

However, until now, the former reality girl remains in the country with her family. Let’s remember that the daughter of Melissa Klug and Abel Lobatón studied Marketing and Advertising, but she failed to finish her university studies.

Samahara Lobatón excited about her trip abroad. Photo: composition/ Samahara Lobatón/ Instagram/ GV Producciones

What is Samahara Lobatón’s job and how much does she earn?

Samahara Lobatón works through social networks. At 21 years old, the young woman is dedicated to promoting brands on her Instagram account, which makes her a influencers. As revealed by the manager of the daughter of “Blanca de Chucuito”, she charges 150 dollars to advertise a company or business in one of your stories.

Samahara Lobaton. Photo: Instagram/ Samahara Lobaton

Why was Samahara Lobatón denounced?

Not everything is rosy in life Samahara Lobaton. A few months ago, it was denounced for threatening to kill Jorka Otoya. The affected young woman assured that the ex-reality girl sent her threatening messages through WhatsApp for having a friendship with Youna, the father of her daughter. The complaint was admitted and the Prosecutor’s Office opened a preliminary investigation for the crime against personal liberty in the form of harassment.

Samahara Lobaton and Jorka Otoya. Photo: Instagram / Willax TV Capture

Samahara Lobatón was accused of defrauding a follower

At the beginning of November, a user accused Samahara Lobatón of keeping the money she deposited for the purchase of a baby bouncer and a jacket. The model denied that she had defrauded the young woman and assured that she was going to report her if she did not back down within 24 hours.

Daughter of Melissa Klug Samahara Lobatón involved in a fraud accusation. photo: composition LR / diffusion / Facebook

‘Metiche’ criticizes Samahara Lobatón’s change of look

One of the characters who criticized Samahara Lobatón’s change of look was Kurt Villavicencio, better known as ‘Nosy’. The Panamericana presenter was against the young woman undergoing cosmetic procedures. In his opinion, she doesn’t need them because she’s only 21 years old.

“They are doing so much to her 21 years that they are going to make her worse … I am out of my astonishment, she has done something else to her nose, she has put hyaluronic acid,” he said.

Kurt Villavicencio. Photo: composition / Instagram

How does Samahara Lobatón control her baby’s tantrums?

Smahara Lobatón is a content creator who often shows details of her little daughter’s upbringing and lifestyle. Weeks ago, she was asked if her baby had tantrums.

She indicated that she did and that the action she took to dispel them was to go to a child behavior professional. “We talked a lot with a child psychologist and we had talks in the nest. I accompany her in her frustration and I try to make her express myself. I don’t scream, I don’t hit; I talk to her a lot,” said Melissa Klug’s daughter.