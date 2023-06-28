Samahara Lobaton He arrived on the set of “America Today” and shook the set from the first moment, since he provided details about his relationship with Youna, the father of his daughter. In addition, she denied having agreed with him to impose a fee in order to offer statements about her private life. Melissa Klug’s daughter commented that show programs know very well what her price table is, since “she lives on it.” Along these lines, the former reality girl also took advantage of her moment to leave a little message for the producer of “America Today”.

“I have a fee to appear in all the programs, here they know it and the other programs know it, this is my job and I live from it,” he said at the beginning. “Next time, break your little pig. Today, after 20 years of being asked to lower my budget… I had to lower it, otherwise they wouldn’t come! How poor! How many sponsors do you have? Armando, don’t be so harsh. Now they’re going to be bankrupt for a month.” said Samahara Lobatón between laughs.

Does Samahara Lobatón want a new boyfriend?

The influencer referred to this issue on her social networks. In one of the questions from her fans, she replied: “I’m not casting, yet, you can leave your resume.”

What did Melissa Klug say about her daughter Samahara?

Melissa Klüg She was a guest on the “Estás en todas” program and provided details about her controversy over her daughter, Samahara Lobatón. The ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ pointed out that she will always support her, but that “it has been my gray hair that is painted”.

“She is a bit focused, she is a great mother, responsible. I feel proud of her, how she has evolved, how she has experienced this stage. About her love life, I will not touch the subject. She is already of legal age and she is going to have to answer for every action or mistake that she commits in her life. I will always be there to advise her and support her in the good decisions she makes, “said Klug.

How did Melissa react when asked about the relationship that Samahara would have with Yordi Reyna?

The popular ‘Rulitos’ asked Klug if what was said by Youna, Samahara’s ex-partner, was real. It is important to emphasize that he affirmed that the mother of his daughter would have cheated on him with a soccer player who would be Yordy Reyna.

“On the subject of Samahara, her life or what has been happening, I have nothing to say. I am not going to touch on that subject, I will tell you about my granddaughter… but not on that subject,” said the ‘Blanca of Chucuito’.