Samahara Lobaton was invited to the program ‘América hoy’ this Tuesday, September 5. After her arrival, Janeth Barboza, Brunella Horna and Ethel Pozo asked the influencer if she had heard the latest statements from Melissa Klug, who gave her opinion on the new sentimental relationship that her daughter has with the singer and friend of Jefferson. Farfan, Bryan Torres. “She is the one who has to live, to make mistakes, to learn. It is her life and for now I want to have a super calm pregnancy. Each person makes their own decisions”, were the words of the ‘White from Chucuito’.

In this regard, Ethel Pozo consulted Samahara Lobaton What did you think of her mother being uncomfortable with her relationship with Bryan Torres? Let’s remember that Klug does not have a good opinion of the salsa singer due to his previous relationships. “What I do with my life is my problem. What I am living is mine (…). The one who chooses is me (…). Many times I have not liked their partners and, nevertheless, I have always kept quiet”held lobaton to the surprise of the TV drivers.

Why did Leysi Suárez confront Samahara Lobatón?

After the controversial statements of Samahara Lobaton On the set of ‘América Hoy’ this September 5, Leysi Suárez, who was also a guest on the program, confronted the daughter of Melissa Klug for her harsh words towards her mother.

“I love you very much, Samaharita. But I know that sometimes you say things because of your youth, because of your immaturity. I want to understand it like this. Because It would hurt your soul if your daughter later on was your age and said ‘oh no, my mom talks like that because of her hormones’, it’s painful”, held Suarez.

How many years is Bryan Torres older than Samahara Lobatón?

According to the information obtained in social networks,Bryan TorresHe celebrated his 29th birthday in 2020, so it can now be said that he is already 31 years old. On the other hand, Samahara Lobatón was born in 2001, which means that she would be close to turning 22 years old. However, taking into account her age in the present, both have a difference of 10 years.

Samahara Lobatón has a romantic detail for Bryan Torres for his birthday and makes his relationship with him official on social networks. Photo: Instagram/ Samahara Lobaton

Did Samahara Lobatón praise Jefferson Farfán?

On his visit to the set of ‘America Today’, Samahara LobatonHe also referred to the ex-soccer playerJefferson Farfan. In this regard, the daughter of Melissa Klug made it clear that she has great respect and affection for “thelittle seal‘.

“I adore him, he knows that I adore him. How can I not love someone with whom I shared 13 years of my life? (…) The problems that my mother has with him… I have never gotten involved, I have always been third, “said Lobatón.

