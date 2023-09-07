Samahara Lobatón was the recent guest on the program ‘america today‘. The influencer talked about her relationship with Bryan Torres, a close friend of Jefferson Farfán. The daughter of Abel Lobaton He used this topic to refer to the former soccer player who is currently in a legal dispute with Melissa Klug. Despite the many problems she has had with her mother, the influencer fondly remembers the nickname ’10 street’.

YOU CAN SEE: Leysi lectures Samahara after talking about Melissa Klug: “She could have made 1,000 mistakes, but she’s your mother”

What did Samahara Lobatón say about Jefferson Farfán?

Samahara Lobaton spoke on ‘America Today’ about Jefferson Farfan. In the last edition he continued to emphasize that he has great respect and affection for ‘the little seal‘. The former reality girl began to say that she adores the former soccer player because she “lived with him for many years of her life.”

“I adore him, he knows that I adore him. How can I not love someone with whom I shared 13 years of my life? (The legal disputes that he has had with Melissa Klug) It is their problem. My mom talks to Youna every day and Youna and I don’t talk to each other at all. The problems they have… I have never gotten involved, I have always been third”, assured Samahara Lobatón.

It is important to emphasize that Samahara Lobatón and Melissa Klüg have had public discussions after the member of ‘Magaly’s house’ He will make a face for ’10 street’ in the past.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly defends Samahara Lobatón after saying that she “adores” Jefferson Farfán: “He was his father figure”

What did Samahara Lobatón say about Melissa Klug’s partners?

Samahara LobatonHe referred to the latest statements by Melissa Klug, who spoke about her daughter’s new romance with Jefferson Farfán’s friend,Bryan Torres. “She is the one who has to live, make mistakes, learn. It is her life and for now I want to have a super calm pregnancy. Each person makes their own decisions,” she commented.‘White from Chucuito’.

But Samahara did not remain silent and answered her mother with everything: “What I do with my life is my problem. What I am living is something of mine (…). The one who chooses is me (…). To me many times I have not liked their partners and, nevertheless, I have always kept quiet”.

What did Magaly Medina say about Samahara Lobatón’s praise for Jefferson Farfán?

Magaly MedinadefendedSamahara Lobatonof the criticism he received from the hosts of ‘América hoy’ after expressing words of admiration forJefferson Farfanex-partner of his mother Melissa Klug and father of his younger siblings.

“Samahara has always said it, she is frequently seen with Jefferson Farfán, we have seen her celebrating her birthday with him because as she says ‘she has lived with that man for 13 years.’She was a girl and that was her father figure.”held the‘Magpie’.

#Samahara #Lobatón #throws #flowers #Jefferson #Farfán #adore #adore #himquot