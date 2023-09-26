Samahara Lobatón revealed details of her life in ‘Magaly’s house’, one of them was what it was like to live with Jefferson Farfan when he was still living with Melissa Klug. The 21-year-old influencer said that she and her sisters got along best with the former soccer player. She even came to consider him as a father, because he was very involved with them and they played like a family, even though they were not his daughters. Additionally, she recalled how learning about his relationship with her affected them. Yahaira Plasencia.

“He played fu-man-choo with us, he played hide-and-seek. For my sister he was like a father, we adored him. I later sat down to talk to him and he told me that he had done that (with Yahaira), because they were both ‘chibolos’ (…). We missed school for about six months, it was very difficult for everyone.“Samahara told his reality show colleagues.

