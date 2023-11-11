Samahara Lobaton generates the news again. This time, she dared to tell unknown passages from his childhood and his coexistence with his mother. Melissa Klug. As is known, they currently do not maintain communication and stopped being friends on Instagram. Neither wants to have an opinion about the other and Melissa, who is about to give birth, has preferred to distance herself from her daughter’s behavior. Recently, Samahara was invited to ‘América Hoy’ and revealed details that surprised the drivers.

YOU CAN SEE: Samahara Lobatón is accused by an event organizer of not paying her for her daughter’s party

What did Samahara Lobatón say about Melissa Klug?

Samahara Lobatón said that Melissa Klug taught her and her sisters how to generate income from a very young age. “There are many ways in which my mother made us independent since we were little. She told us: ‘What do you want to sell at school?’. We sold brownies, chocolates… My mother invested and the profit was for us,” said the figure social networks.

YOU CAN SEE: Samahara Lobatón and Bryan Torres engage in a strong fight on public roads

What did Samahara Lobatón say about his fight with Bryan Torres?

Samahara Lobaton He stated that the images shown by ‘Amor y Fuego’ were taken out of context. In addition, the influencer assured that her daughter has never witnessed her fight with Bryan Torres.

“They were already recording me, they were following me. I fight in my four walls. My daughter was at school, she wasn’t even there. We didn’t want anyone listening in our house, so we went out. That was four blocks from my house, this way you prevent your daughter from hearing how you fight,” said Samahara Lobatón.

#Samahara #Lobatón #tells #lesson #mother #Melissa #Klug #gave #child #sell #chocolates