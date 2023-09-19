He said it all. Samahara Lobaton He was in the public eye after the end of his relationship with the barber Youna became public. A few months later, Samahara would be approached again by entertainment journalists, since she was caught on outings with the singer Bryan Torres. Both confirmed their relationship days later; However, this would not last long, as Bryan confirmed that he ended his relationship with the youngest Klug. In ‘La casa de Magaly’, Samahara spoke with Alfredo Benavides and Gabriela Serpa about how she started her romance with Torres.

“The one who is in a Jefferson orchestra,” said Samahara when asked by Bryan Torres. “Yes I like it. (My mom) already wants to kill me. I swear I do like it. We’re dating, we’re getting to know each other. As I see it every day”he finished.

