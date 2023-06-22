Samahara Lobaton, daughter of Melissa Klug, broke her silence in an interview with Magaly Medina and asserted that her daughter’s father is trying to harm her knowing that she no longer has a chance to regain her love and trust. As explained by the influencer, the barber was toxic in the relationship, so she herself was in charge of putting an end to the romance.

“I would have liked him to take out the evidence that he claims to have, because what I feel he did was drowning when he saw that he had lost his family, because I was the one who decided to end this relationship and come to Peru for stability. psychological that my daughter must have, because I’m tired of this relationship. Seeing that he was too toxic, that he wanted to control me up to what I put on and what I took off, I think that I, as a woman, had to give myself my place ”, express.

