Samahara Lobaton It received the year 2023 completely renovated. Melissa Klug’s daughter surprised by showing the final result of the aesthetic “touch-ups” she underwent a few days ago. Recall that the 21-year-old girl revealed that she had lip augmentation and rhinoplasty to change the appearance of her face. She mentioned that the procedure was called facial harmonization. Many of her followers assured that she now looks unrecognizable, since the changes are noticeable.

Through her Instagram account, the influencer shared photos of her look for New Year in an elegant green dress, but what caught the most attention was her face. “I want to show you how the process of my little nose and my lips is going. It has already deflated a lot compared to yesterday, when she had a super swollen mouth. It’s because it’s a process, the anesthesia inflames a lot and now, look how pretty my nose looks, he turned out beautiful. Still, he has to deflate,” said the former reality girl.

The new face of Samahara Lobatón

These are some of the photos that Samahara Lobaton He published shortly after getting cosmetic ‘touch-ups’ on his nose and lips. Several netizens advised her not to have any more operations on his face since he is still young.

Samahara Lobatón undergoes ‘tinkering’. Photo: capture Instagram / Samahara Lobatón

Who is the father of Samahara Lobatón’s daughter?

Samahara Lobaton He had a relationship with Youna, a young barber who worked in the Callao district. As a result of her romance, the influencer became pregnant and she gave birth to her daughter named Xiana.

Samahara Lobatón and Youna separate. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Samahara Lobatón

Why didn’t Samahara Lobatón spend Christmas with Youna?

One of the topics that users make about Samahara Lobatón is about her sentimental situation. The influencer has had differences with her daughter’s father, in addition to leading discussions and making it public.

In this sense, an Internet user asked him why he spent Christmas without him. “Every year I have spent it with my family, Youna, Xianna and me. This year is an exception. If it’s not your life, it’s better not to comment because you don’t know anything about my life in four walls,” the young woman replied.