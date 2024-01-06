Are they fighting? Samahara Lobatón tries to stay away from scandals after all the controversies in which she was involved last year. However, recently, she shocked more than one of her by dedicating a curious post to her older sister Gianella Marquina. What did she say? Keep reading and find out everything.

What did Samahara Lobatón say to Gianella Marquina on Instagram?

Several months ago, many Internet users believed that there was a rift between Melissa Klug's daughters; However, the arrival of the businesswoman's baby in USA seemed to have put a cold shoulder to the situation. Now, Samahara Lobatón would have ignited the controversy again after uploading a photo of her with her sister on instagram.

The former reality girl used her social networks to share a snapshot of her childhood with her sister Gianella Marquina. Both young women appear hugging and happy. However, what caught attention was the legend with which Samahara accompanied the photo: “When you loved me.”

Samahara Lobatón published a photo next to her sister on Instagram. Photo: Samahara Lobatón/Instagram See also What channel broadcasts the Oscars 2023 in Latin America, Spain and the United States?

What message did Gianella Marquina write to Samahara Lobatón for her birthday?

On November 20, Melissa Klug's eldest daughter dedicated a post to her sister to celebrate her birthday. “You give us green gray hairs, but I will always be there,” was the message that Gianella Marquina left.

What did Melissa Klug's daughters say after her sister's birth?

After the birth of the new member of Melissa Klug's family, Gianella Marquinathe firstborn of the 39-year-old businesswoman, was the first to congratulate her mother on the arrival of Cayetana.

Gianella Marquina met her sister. Photo: Instagram/Gianella Marquina

“Welcome to the world, princess, I am the happiest sister,” her post reads.