In the August 1 edition of Magaly TV, the firm, Samahara Lobatón and Youna were once again involved in a discussion, Melissa Klug’s daughter reproached her ex-partner and father of her daughter on the set of “Urraca” about an alleged pregnancy of hers that he was ensuring.

“I don’t know why you say that you didn’t care about my life if yesterday you were claiming that I’m supposedly pregnant, that I’m supposedly leading my life, that I was supposedly going to have another child. Yesterday you weren’t claiming that? Because those conversations were I went into production,” said Samahara Lobatón.

#Samahara #Lobatón #rules #pregnant #denies #Youna