Nothing was kept silent. Samahara Lobatón spoke about her role in social networks. The former reality girl has a million followers on instagram and she is well known for the exchanges that she usually shows in her photos and videos. However, the member of the reality show ‘La casa de Magaly’ defended the role she has been playing on social networks and admitted that she considers herself an influencer, which is why she usually charges hundreds of dollars for each publication she makes with various companies inside and outside. of the national territory.

“I don’t consider myself the queen of the exchange, because I don’t receive products for the sake of receiving, I rather feel like an influencer. I work with very big brands, I’m about to finish a campaign with Disney Baby, with the entire range of baby princesses that Disney is releasing. I work with big makeup brands: L’Bel, L’Oréal. I work with brands to remove makeup like Garnier and they pay me for the advertising that I do on my social networks… It’s a job, it takes a lot of patience and dedication. to be recording, so that the brands can see you and call you… For Peruvian brands, I accept a rate and for foreign brands I manage another… I, for an Instagram story, charge 250 dollars for any brand “, said Melissa Klug’s daughter on the program ‘Let’s talk about beauty’ Willax Television.

What did Melissa Klug say about Samahara Lobatón’s racist comments?

Melissa Klug spoke out about the racist comments that her daughter Samahara Lobatón made in the middle of a conversation with her daughter’s father.Youna. The‘Blanca de Chucuito‘She preferred to stay on the sidelines to take care of her pregnancy.

“There is no way (for me to support Samahara’s comments), having wonderful and beautiful children. I do not agree. These are things that she, as an adult, will have to take responsibility for what she says and does… I prefer not to give an opinion for our peace of mind (that of her baby and her)”, declared the businesswoman.

