She denied herself. The influencer Samahara Lobatón revealed in ‘Magaly’s house’ that the celebration of her daughter’s first year was for exchange and, thus, she ruled out having really spent 40,000 soles. Let us remember that a while ago, she claimed in a show program to have paid for her entire first-born daughter’s birthday. These statements were left in the void with her recent statement.

YOU CAN SEE: What degree did Rosángela Espinoza study and when did she finish university?

“Nothing, the more trades I can get this year, the better. “I’m not into spending so much money,” she said, and then revealed the true amount he spent for her daughter’s birthday. “No, last year, I swear I only spent 4,000 soles on candy, because they gave me premises, decoration, carts, snacks, everything, cake, everything.”said Samahara Lobatón.

Samahara Lobatón reveals that it did not bother him to see Youna kissing a girl

During an interview on ‘América hoy’, the controversial Samahara Lobatón spoke about different aspects of her life and her romances. The former reality girl had no problem referring to Youna, her ex-partner and father of her daughter, who became a trend after uploading a photo to Instagram kissing with a young woman.

The model stated that it was not uncomfortable to see the barber kissing another person, because they have already been separated for many months and “each one is doing their own life.”

“My relationship ended a long time ago. We broke up in April, and we made it public in June. In April, when I went to live in another state in the United States, I was no longer with him. He only went to see me daughter and we no longer had a relationship. The one who made the decision to end the relationship and return to Peru was me,” Samahara revealed. “Apart from that, I have also made my life… I wish him the best, that he make his life, that he does not neglect his daughter, which is what he does most,” she said.

#Samahara #Lobatón #reveals #daughters #soles #birthday #exchange #gave