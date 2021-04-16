Melissa Klug’s daughter, Samahara Lobatón, spoke about the health of the businesswoman, who tested positive for COVID-19. She appeared with her father, former soccer player Abel Lobatón, on the program En boca de todos.

The young influencer said that the result of the treatment that Melissa Klug receives has been successful, so she will be discharged in the next few days.

“My mom is already much better, she is recovering. He is already leaving for the two weeks (of treatment). Everyone in the house is fine. She was isolated from the beginning, from here I send her a kiss and a hug because she is strong and is about to end the 15 days, “said Samahara Lobatón.

For its part, Abel Lobaton assured that he spoke with Melissa klug by phone call. She told him that she hopes to visit the America TV program again.

Melissa Klug was the one who confirmed that she had contracted the coronavirus and is isolated at home so as not to infect her relatives.

“I quickly controlled myself and took the medications that were sent to me. I also did not have a fever, I only had a headache and it was complicated by asthma. Your body hurts as if a truck had passed you. I already took all the exams and I came out well, there is little left for me to be discharged with the blessing of God, “he told a local media outlet.

