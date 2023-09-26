Melissa Klug’s daughter, Samahara Lobaton, surprised by making a revelation about former soccer player Jefferson Farfán during the last episode of ‘La casa de Magaly’, broadcast on September 25. In conversation with Alfredo Benavides and Vanessa López, the heiress of ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ told her co-stars from the reality show what her coexistence with ‘Foquita’ was like. At first, the influencer confirmed that her father, Abel Lobatondid not financially comply with her or her sister Melissa. “My dad never received a pension” were the words of the 21-year-old girl.

After that, Samahara Lobatón said that Farfán, who was in a relationship with Melissa Klug at the time, supported her monetarily. In that sense, the heiress of the ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ said that ’10th Street’ told her mother that she should choose between accepting an expensive purse as a gift or receiving the money for it. “My mother had to pay for school, an employee, a house, everything,” said the influencer, who at another time praised ‘Foquita’ because she played with her and her sisters.

Did Samahara Lobatón praise Jefferson Farfán despite his bad relationship with Melissa Klug?

A few weeks ago, Samahara Lobaton She was invited to the program ‘America Today’ and spoke about Jefferson Farfanhis mother’s ex-partner Melissa Klug and father of his two younger brothers. In this regard, the young woman stressed that she has great affection and admiration for ‘Foquita’.

“I adore him, he knows it,” he said. After that, the hosts of the magazine attacked the influencer for having words of affection towardFarfanwho is currently in a legal dispute withMelissa Klug. About,LobatonHe explained his position.

“How can I not love someone with whom I shared 13 years of my life? (The legal disputes he has had with Melissa Klug) It is their problem (…). The problems they have… I have never gotten involved, I have always been third,” said the daughter of the ‘Blanca de Chucuito’.

