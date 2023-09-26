Samahara Lobaton was the protagonist of the new chapter of ‘Magaly’s house’. The coexistence reality show has been keeping the time for its controversial characters and, in this new edition, Melissa Klug’s daughter lit up the night by speaking for the first time about Jefferson Farfanthe end of the relationship with his mother and his past romance with Yahaira Plasencia. “That happened to us with Jefferson. “He broke our hearts too when he did the Yahaira thing,” influencer Samahara Lobatón is heard saying.

Samahara Lobatón lived for many years with Jefferson Farfán when he had a relationship with Melissa Klug. Photo: Composition LR/Captura América TV/Jefferson Farfán/Instagram

What else did Samahara Lobatón say about Jefferson Farfán?

Samahara Lobatón commented that together with her sisters they always had a good relationship with Jefferson Farfán. Her attention was enough for them to be happy and after her breakup with Melissa Klug, everyone was very affected. “He played fu-manchu with us, he played hide-and-seek, for my sister he was like a father, we adored him. I later sat down to talk to him and he told me that he had done that (with Yahaira), because they were both ‘chibolos’ (…) We missed about six months of school, it was very difficult for everyone,” added the influencer.

