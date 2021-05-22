Samahara Lobatón told through social networks some moments of tension that he has experienced with his daughter Xianna. Fortunately, the little girl is already on the mend, but she gave the new mother a scare.

“Xianna has had respiratory problems for two and a half weeks. The pediatrician saw her on Thursday. (…) On Tuesday we saw an allergist and today Friday the pediatric dermatologist saw her. I like things as fast as possible and I like to look for good specialists for my daughter, like all mothers, “she began by saying. Samahara on their Instagram stories.

“I found an excellent dermatologist. (…) He began to explain to me that there is atiopia and within it is asthma, rhinitis and atopic dermatitis. (…) In this case Xianna has all three because it is inheritance. I suffer from atopic dermatitis, all my life I have had dermatitis, it calmed down in adolescence and came back in pregnancy because pregnancy is a hormonal process, but today I don’t have it, ”the former reality girl continued to explain.

Lobaton She said she was encouraged to share what happened to her daughter because of the relief she now feels after knowing the correct medical diagnosis and how to proceed to treat it.

“I am much calmer. The good thing was that the diagnosis was super fast, “he commented. Samahara. “They don’t know the relief I feel. It has been a terrible week. Normally I don’t like to tell when Xianna is sick, but today I feel relieved, ”said Melissa Klug’s daughter more calmly.

