Samahara Lobaton He communicated with his followers after being away from social networks for a few days. During this time, the influencer was accused of not fulfilling her advertising contracts and was the target of criticism by several Instagram and TikTok users.

Melissa Klug’s daughter responded to the entrepreneur who accused her of an alleged scam with the holding of a raffle and was forced to say that her absence was due to a serious health issue with her baby.

Sahamara Lobatón says that her family had coronavirus

The young figure of social networks clarified why he could not fulfill all his contracts. In the video that she posted on her official Instagram account, she stated that her little girl went through a strong case of COVID-19 and had to seek urgent professional help.

“Youna and I also got infected but Xianna was very bad. The pediatrician can attest that she was very ill and we had to take her to an emergency because his fever did not go down to 40º. She was more than 24 hours with a fever,” she said.

Samahara Lobatón added that this situation led her to move away from the platforms: “I dedicate myself to taking care of my daughter and I don’t like to expose her when she is sick. I had like 1 week that I did not upload anything because I was very worried about my daughter.

Very proud! Samahara Lobatón recorded a tender moment on video that she starred in together with her daughter Xianna. On Instagram, she released a clip in which the girl is seen answering her mother’s questions.

The baby was able to call the influencer ‘mom’ and even mentioned her name. “Xixi”, said the little girl before the camera.