Samahara Lobaton He touched social networks by publishing a heartfelt message dedicated to his mother, Melissa Klug. The influencer expressed how proud she is to have the businesswoman as a mother. Also, she thanked him for everything he has done for her. As recalled, rumors of a rift between them arose after the young woman’s return to the country after having ended her relationship with the barber Youna. However, the Klug family proved to be close and were seen together at various events.

What did Samahara say about her mother, Melissa Klug?

Through an Instagram story, Samahara Lobatón expressed how proud she is to be the daughter of Melissa Klug. “Every year that passes I begin to see how much you have sacrificed and how much you have given me. So, I want you to know that I am grateful for all that you give. I want you to know that I thank you for everything you do, ”she reads herself in part of her writing.

“I look at a heart that beats for both of us, I look at a heart that will always be with me (…). I want you to know that I owe everything to you. You made me the person I am today. I want you to know that I love you more than you think. You are amazing and I am so proud of you. I know that everything you do is not easy,” she added.

Message from Samahara Lobatón to Melissa Klug. Photo: Instagram

“You always say how lucky we are, but I’m sure I’m the lucky one. You could be blessed with me, but I am the one who is blessed to call you ‘mom’”, concluded the influencer

How is Abel Lobatón’s relationship with his daughter, Samahara?

Former soccer player Abel Lobatón was invited to ‘Send whoever is in charge’ and commented on how he gets along with his daughter, Samahara. “There are those who say that Samahara has your character and there are those who say that she has the character of her mother. What do you say?” Asked María Pía.

“I think she has the character of her mother; that’s why they get along more or less (…). I’m not going to criticize her. I just teach her and tell her: ‘The way is here'”affirmed the ‘Bat’.

For her part, the 21-year-old influencer mentioned that she usually has more friction with Melissa Klug. “I see my dad more as my friend than as a father figure. The ‘Grinch’ is my mom,” Samahara joked.

Does Melissa Klug accept the new outgoing Samahara Lobatón?

Melissa Klug was approached by the cameras of ‘América hoy’ to comment on her daughter’s new romance, Samahara, with Jefferson Farfán’s friend. “I, from what I have seen on TV and all the people who have described it, is the ‘Suck’, right? But I don’t know him, I don’t know who he is,” she said at the beginning.

“You already draw your own conclusions about who he is. I don’t have good references about him and everyone knows where he knows him from (he referred to his friendship with Jefferson Farfán). He is not from my circle,” he added.

Was Abel Lobatón an absent father with Samahara Lobatón?

During his visit to ‘Send whoever is in charge’, Abel Lobatón opened up and accepted that he was not a father present during Samahara Lobatón’s childhood. “I regret having traveled a lot for my profession and having been an absent father, that is something that hurts me,” he said.

What does Abel Lobatón think of the new Samahara salient?

It doesn’t happen. María Pía asked Abel Lobatón what he thinks about Bryan Torres, the new Samahara outgoing. At first glance, the former soccer player said it doesn’t seem like he’s a singer.

“What does he do? Does he sing?…I don’t really know him (…) The truth is that I don’t know him in person, what happens is that what one can reflect on television is one thing, but when I see in person is something else (…) He looks like everything, except as a singer (…) I haven’t even heard him sing, I don’t know him”said.

Why doesn’t Samahara Lobatón live with her mother?

On a visit to ‘MQM’ Melissa Klug was encouraged to reveal the reason why her daughter Samahara left home at an early age. The businesswoman commented that the influencer has always had a rebellious spirit and that is why her relationship became unsustainable at a certain point.

“I think that if she left my house early, it was because she was rebellious because she did not want to obey the orders that were given to her at home and she wanted to do what she wanted. There must be respect and there are rules. And if they don’t like it, the doors of the house are open,” he said.

