Samhara Lobatondaughter of businesswoman Melissa Klug, is currently living in the United States, as is the father of her little daughter Xianna, youna. Both seek to give the minor a better future and, therefore, they had to separate to live in different states. Now, this Sunday, May 14, the barber dedicated a few words for Mother’s Day to the mother of her 2-year-old little girl.

Youna greets Sahamara Lobatón

On the occasion of your day, Samahra Lobaton received a tender message from Youna, father of her firstborn Xianna, with whom she has lived for some time in North America. The young man used his social networks to dedicate a few words to the popular influencer.

“Happy mothers day. Thank you for being the great mother that you are and for the excellent parenting that you strive to give Xianna“, he wrote in his Instagram stories. “I love you so much,” replied Abel Lobatón’s daughter.

Samahara Lobatón currently lives in the US. Photo: Instagram capture

Shamahara reveals that she no longer lives with Youna

Initially, samahara and her daughter lived in Virginia with Youna. However, recently, the instagramer revealed that she and her youngest left that state to move to Florida. According to what was explained in their social networks, this change had already been planned for a long time.

“Don’t you live in the VA (Virginia) anymore?“A user asked him. “No, we are in FL (Florida). We went to Virginia for Xianna to see her paternal family, we always knew that we would live in FL (Florida) and we will stay here. Due to work issues we are in different states, but the three of us will be together.

