Samahara Lobatón reappeared this Friday, April 16, in the program En boca de todos. In conversations with the magazine’s panelists, Melissa Klug’s daughter spoke about the sentimental situation with Youna, father of her little girl.

“We are good parents, we only play songs by Xiana. I cannot say that he is a bad father, he is always worried about her, “he said Samahara after being consulted about her parental responsibility.

“Right now we have a parenting relationship,” added the young woman, leaving a possible love reconciliation to speculation.

So too, he touched on the subject of travel. The influencer pointed out that she does not prohibit the barber from accompanying her on her trips.

“In reality, I plan to continue traveling with my daughter. Definitely, Youna does not want to miss trips with her so we are going to continue doing it as a family ”, explained Abel Lobatón’s daughter.

At the end of December, both were arrested and taken to the La Perla police station after acts of violence in their home.

According to the preliminary report, the two reported injuries. In this sense, they were immersed in the alleged crime against life, body and health.

Melissa Klug expressed her support for her daughter, with whom they maintain a good relationship after a long time apart.

“We will never accept violence in any of its manifestations and for that very reason I prefer that Samahara, as an adult, be the one who comments on what you ask me,” he said.

After Samahara Lobatón’s complaint for assault on her daughter Youna’s father, Melissa Klug supported her daughter and assured that she will always take care of her.

“She knows that she will always have my protection, including my granddaughter. She also knows that I have long respected the decisions she makes. I have always advised him on the responsibility that that means ”, he commented.

