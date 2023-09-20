Samahara Lobaton She was invited to the set of the program ‘América hoy’ this Wednesday, September 20. After her arrival, Melissa Klug’s daughter participated in the sequence ‘The Exorcism’ in which the hosts asked him various questions about his love life. Initially, the heiress of the ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ spoke about her ex-partner Youna and his new partner. In this regard, the influencer maintained that she is not bothered that the father of her daughter has found a new love.

After that, Samahara was consulted about her romance with Brian Torres, who published a statement on his social networks in which he confirmed his breakup with the influencer. In this regard, Ella Lobatón maintained that she “would not talk more about her relationship because she was too exposed.” After that, Melissa Klug’s daughter made a peculiar comment about her partner. “I don’t know why I get such jealous men,” held the influencer.

