He told everything. Samahara Lobaton He used his official Instagram profile to ask questions with his followers. Users took the opportunity to ask about their motherhood, in which there was a question that surprised more than one: their greatest fear. The youngest of the Klugs assured that her greatest fear had already been fulfilled, since she was trying to be a single mother. Let us remember that Lobatón ended his relationship with the barber Youna months ago, so now she takes care of his youngest daughter.

“I am already experiencing my worst fear. I was afraid of being a single mother and adding to that that she doesn’t have outings with dad because we don’t live in the same country. In other words, my daughter is my responsibility 24/7 every day of the year, I also work and have my life. And it is very complicated, but I know that I am not doing it wrong and that my worst fear was my best challenge,” wrote.

Samahara Lobatón indicated that she experiences many responsibilities as a single mother. Photo: Samahara Lobatón / Instagram

