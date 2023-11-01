Samahara Lobatón, who was on everyone’s lips after she had an argument with her partner, Bryan Torres, was captured at a musical event held on Halloween night. She and her group of friends enjoyed the songs, but the most striking thing was that she seemed very attached to one of them.

At first, the reality girl, who was in disguise, did not want to give any statement, but at a certain moment she was asked about Bryan Torres, to which she responded: “He is working.”

For his part, Elias Montalvo, who was within the Samahara group, declared that the person with whom she was seen to be so attached to her friend was also called Bryan “Suddenly she is getting confused with her Bryan because they have the same name. It’s a duel… I am a friend of everyone, the rest I don’t know,” she added.

Such statements left great uncertainty about the sentimental situation of Melissa Klug’s daughter, however, it was not until Bryan himself came out to clarify things. “She is my friend, nothing more. “She already put on knee pads so she doesn’t kick me,” she mentioned between laughs.

#Samahara #Lobatón #captured #reggaeton #concert #Bryan #Torres #working