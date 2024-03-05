The renowned influencer and former reality girl Samahara Lobatón was involved in controversy after her partner, singer Bryan Torres, was caught together with a woman leaving a nightclub. This fact would have caused an alleged breakup in the couple, which became evident after a reporter from the program 'Magaly TV, the firm' He approached her to inquire about the situation of her romance. It should be remembered that rumors of a possible crisis in their romance arose when both stopped following each other on social networks, which generated speculation among their thousands of fans.

What happened to Samahara Lobatón and the 'Magaly TV, la firma' reporter?

The whole controversy began when the cameras of 'Love and fire They captured Bryan Torres receiving a kiss on the cheek from a woman, leaving a nightclub. This sparked rumors of alleged infidelity. And this became stronger after Samahara Lobatón chose to share posts on her social networks with enigmatic messages and delete all the photos she had with the singer on Instagram. Faced with this situation, the team of 'Magaly TV, the firm' decided to look for the influencer to get her version of the events.

However, Samahara was apparently unwilling to speak to the press after circulating images of her partner were released. When the 'magpie' tried to approach her with questions about her relationship with Bryan Torres The influencer chose to remain silent and close the door of her house. This gesture surprised many, as it revealed her obvious annoyance or frustration with the situation.

The ATV entertainment program showed the exact moment of Samahara's reaction after the reporter's insistence. Magaly couldn't help but comment on the incident. She suggested that the couple will probably reconcile, as they previously did.

What did Bryan Torres say after alleged infidelity towards Samahara Lobatón?

Bryan Torres, who is currently performing concerts in various locations in Peru, has chosen to respond to the insinuations of infidelity that arose in the program 'Amor y Fuego'. The interpreter used his social networks as a means to express himself against the accusations.

“A little bit and they give that farewell (the kiss) to my ear. Don't sell something that isn't, please. No matter how slow they put it, it is very clear (that there was no kiss on the lips)”he remarked.

On the other hand, Samahara Lobatón also broke her silence through a series of messages on her Instagram account. These publications could be interpreted as indirect or critical amid her current situation and the rumors of a possible breakup with Bryan Torres.

“If you did not have the capacity, God would not allow you to go through that. God knows how far your strength goes. Never forget this,” reads one of the posts he shared on his Instagram stories.

