YOU CAN SEE: This is how Samahara reacted after Bryan Torres’s comment about her: “I have a strong character”

Long live love! Samahara Lobaton He posted a romantic collage photograph in which they look quite affectionate with Bryan Torres, his current partner, as he mentioned on the social network. Although the snapshot surprised by making her relationship official, the young woman published it to greet him on her birthday.

Samahara Lobatón confirms relationship with Bryan Torres

The young woman, who was previously linked to said salsa businessman, confirmed via Instagram that she had a sentimental relationship with him. The girl herself joined four photos, in which they lavish love, and wrote the following: “Happy birthday to the best boyfriend, may you continue to fulfill all your dreams”.

Samahara Lobatón and Bryan Torres are officially a couple. Photo: Instagram/Samahara Lobaton

A few days ago, the singer posted another photo on his social networks in which he is seen hugging the daughter of Abel Lobaton and the ‘White of Chucuito‘. With the publication of the snapshot, the rumors grew. However, it was Samahara’s story that confirmed the love relationship.

How did Melissa Klug react to the romance of Samahara and Bryan Torres?

In the reality show ‘La casa de Magaly’, Samahara Lobatón revealed how her mother, Melissa Klug, reacted when she found out about her daughter’s outings with the friend of Jefferson FarfanBryan Torres.

YOU CAN SEE: How many years apart are Samahara Lobatón and Bryan Torres, her alleged new partner?

According to the influencer, her mother did not take the romance with the singer well, since he has a close relationship with the ex-partner of Melissa KlügHe even slipped the possibility that the businesswoman had suffered. “A little of everything. (He told me) that he hates me. I think she has resented it, it’s obvious. I didn’t think she was going to take it so hard, either.”, commented lobaton.

Did Youna already know that Samahara Lobatón was dating Bryan Torres before they made it official?

weeks before samahara confirmed that he was dating Bryan Torresthe father of her daughter accused her of being unfaithful “I asked him to block it, not to have contact with him, that I was very insecure and I told him to stop things and that we are here to have a family”.

#Samahara #Lobatón #formalizes #relationship #Bryan #Torres #emotional #message #boyfriend