Samahara Lobatón had announced on her social networks that she would take a trip toCancun, Mexico, due to the commercial agreement it had reached with an international brand. However, her plans were frustrated by an airline error, which angered the former reality girl, so she exposed the whole matter on social networks. What happened? Find out all the details in this note.

What prevented Samahara Lobatón from traveling to Cancún?

Samahara Lobatón published on her official Instagram account that she was already preparing her suitcases to travel to Mexico. The influencer was very excited because she would take advantage of this work getaway to also enjoy an incredible vacation with her little girl. “Cancun,” said the caption of the photo he uploaded.

Despite this, when he approached the airport today, January 15, things did not go as expected. Very early in the morning she revealed that apparently she will not be able to travel because the airline Sky Peru oversold seats, so there would no longer be room for her on the flight.

“Gross! “It cannot be that they can oversell a flight and not provide a solution,” the influencer complained, attaching a photo next to the complaints book where she had stated her annoyance about this situation. It is important to emphasize that, until now, it is not known if Samahara managed to reach an agreement with this well-known low-cost airline.

How many followers does Samahara Lobatón have on Instagram?

Samahara Lobaton She is a renowned content creator on social networks, she has more than 1 million followers on her official account. instagram.

