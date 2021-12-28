Samahara Lobatón she celebrated last Christmas in the company of her boyfriend, Youna, and her daughter Xianna. After receiving Christmas Eve with the family, the young influencer appeared as a guest on the program En boca de todos, where she surprised all the drivers by announcing that she had dinner made for December 25.

Tula Rodríguez asked them how they would organize for the expected Christmas dinner, to which Melissa Klug’s daughter quickly replied that she will buy it because her daughter is still very young.

Samahara Lobatón tells how he spent Christmas with Youna and her daughter. Photo: America TV capture

“I have had dinner made, definitely. Ivana right now has her baby who is two months old, she is small and has to breastfeed him all day, but now Xianna is one year old and runs up, down, goes to the kitchen, “he said and mentioned the wife by Beto Da Silva, who was also on set.

He revealed that he fears an accident may occur. “It is not going to be that it burns, I really am a freak with my daughter, I am dying that it enters the kitchen”, added. Faced with this response, Santi Lesmes and Ricardo Rondón were impressed and criticized considering that there is now a “trend in ordering delivery.”

Later, the young barber ‘Youna’ did not hesitate to defend his partner and assured that Samahara Lobatón has very good seasoning, calling it “excellent cuisine.” “I’m really going to invite you to my house, I cook good food”, clarified the influencer, who spent this special date with his family.

Samahara visited Melissa Klug at Christmas

A tender reunion. Finally, Samahara Lobatón kept her word not to spend Christmas Eve with her mother and sisters, as she commented in En boca de todos, that it was time to spend it with her new family: her little daughter and her boyfriend.

Even so, minutes before 12, Melissa Klug posted videos on her Instagram where she showed that she did see her granddaughter. “I go with Xianna all day until night because Youna goes to work all day. I get to my house, bathe her, put her to sleep and set the table ready. Youna returns at night and tomorrow we are going to see her family and then my father, “added Lobatón.

The Klug family made Christmas chocolate

In this time of union and gratitude, the businesswoman Melissa Klug announced that in collaboration with her family, they would carry out a charity action for parties. To do this, they offered a chocolate for dozens of low-income children.

The event took place on December 18. “Preparing the donations for tomorrow”, was the message left by Samahara Lobatón, then uploading several clips on his Instagram account where he is seen in the Ventanilla district, in Callao.