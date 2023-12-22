Samahara Lobatón He returned to social networks and published a video in which he carried out social assistance on the eve of Christmas. The daughter of Melissa Klug, who was recently in the public eye for her controversial relationship with Bryan Torres, delighted various families with Christmas baskets. She shared it on her social networks, where she can be seen going to the hills to bring joy to the most vulnerable families.

A few days before the Christmas celebrations, the influencer decided to 'break the bank' in order to donate groceries and other foods. Her actions caught the attention of her followers, who did not hesitate to congratulate her.

Samahara Lobatón and his noble gesture at Christmas

Samahara Lobatón has been one of the Peruvian entertainment figures that has generated the most controversies throughout 2023. Although she has earned both fans and detractors, on this occasion, she was praised for bringing Christmas baskets to mothers, as well as women. of the elderly and young people.

As seen in the clip she shared on her social networks, the daughter of Melissa Klug and Abel Lobatón went to a human settlement in the capital to deliver essential products.

The low-income families thanked the young woman for her notable gesture. Photo: Samahara Lobatón/Instagram

“Merry christmas. A grain of sand for those who need it most. It's not just about winning, it's about giving and so much more this holiday season. Like every year, I am here giving my grain of sand and I am happy to instill in Xianna values ​​that I know will mark her heart,” reads the publication from her official Instagram account.

As the message reads, this is not the first time that Samahara Lobatón has provided this type of help. He also highlighted that his noble action serves as an example for his daughter Xianna, the result of her relationship with her ex-partner Youna.

