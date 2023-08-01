Samahara Lobaton He was present on the Magaly Medina program to give his testimony about his relationship with Youna after their breakup as a couple. This Monday, July 31, a preview of the ‘Urraca’ space was released, in which part of a conversation that the barber had with the daughter of Melissa Klug was exposed. In addition, the influencer decided to expose that her ex-partner does not comply with alimony for her daughter.

“In my daughter’s three years, I have not asked him for anything. The first year he would spend 400 soles, the following year 600 soles (…). I have always been the economic support of my daughter and my house. To him I told him: ‘Fulfill your role as a father, I am here and I cover everything’ Now that I am asking him for 50% (of what corresponds to him) of my daughter, he does not want to pay for insurance, he does not want to pay for the house ” , said.

