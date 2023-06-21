After the break between Samahara Lobatón and Youna, speculation about the end of their relationship addressed the Peruvian show business. The father of the daughter of Samahara Lobatón, through his stories on Instagram, hinted that their relationship would have ended due to an alleged infidelity on her part and that on the night of Friday, June 20, he ended up confirming it on the program from Magaly TV, the firm.

After these statements made by Youna, the daughter of Melissa Klug decided to call the Magaly Medina program to deny everything said by her daughter’s father. “I am very sorry to see him in a victim position because he does not have it. He does not remember the times I had to endure being called crazy on national TV because he believed he was very alive when talking to women. How many times did he turn me around. I have been single since last Sunday (June 18),” she said.

In addition, Samahara Lobaton, who will appear tomorrow on the set of Magaly TV, the firm, He took the opportunity to send a message to Youna so that he can pass on his daughter’s support. She revealed that during all this time she was the one who took care of all the minor’s expenses.

