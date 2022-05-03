Samahara Lobaton She participated in a fun sequence of the “D’mañana” program, in which she was asked several questions about her private life, including one about the possibility of becoming a mother again. As is known, the young woman currently has a daughter as a result of her love with Youna.

“Is it true, a lie or a rumor that you would have another child?” Was the question that the hosts of the program asked her, to which she responded with a “lie” sign.

Despite this, ‘Metiche’ could not stand the curiosity and said that the influencer’s attitudes seem suspicious for someone who is not in the sweet wait. “I have a feeling that Samahara is a few weeks pregnant, I see her a lot that she touches her belly. At the request to sit down, she cannot stand for long. What’s up?” asked the presenter.

The influencer is focused on raising her daughter. Photo: Samahara Lobatón/Instagram

What did Samahara Lobatón answer?

Faced with a tremendous query, Melissa Klug’s daughter answered honestly and revealed that her tiredness is due to the fact that she recently underwent surgery, so she must rest. “I’ve actually had a surgical procedure,” she clarified.

“Everything is fine, thank God; everything is going well. And about children, if I have learned anything, it is that one has to give time and dedication to children, whether you have one, two or three. I’m not going to stock up on Xianna and I want her to grow up confident, loving her, because her parents will always be there for her, which is the most important thing for now, “he explained.

Why don’t you want to have another baby?

Abel Lobatón’s daughter was answering questions from her followers through Instagram. The young woman clarified that it is not that she no longer wants to have children, but that she wants to give all the attention to the baby she has with her partner, Youna, so that she feels the presence of her parents in everything. moment.

“I want to raise and give all my attention to Xianna, a human being who needs her parents 100%,” she wrote at the beginning. Also, he added: “There are ages where they get more difficult, having another baby would be dividing my attention, something that I don’t see as correct I feel that she is still very small and needs me, “he wrote.

Samahara Lobatón reveals the reason why she does not want another child. Photo: Samahara Lobatón/Instagram

Samahara Lobatón talks about infidelity

Samahara Lobatón was on the “America Today” program to talk about infidelity. “Would you give a second chance if you find your partner red-handed?” Ethel Pozo asked the former reality girl, who is currently in a relationship with Youna.

“No (I would forgive), neither for my daughter, nor for my family, nor for anyone would I give a second chance for infidelity. If someone turns you around, it’s because they don’t love you anymore, they don’t consider you and because they really don’t love you anymore. How do you have a healthy relationship after infidelity? You are not going to be calm, ”she mentioned.