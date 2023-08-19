Samahara Lobatón starred in an altercation with the production of ‘La casa de Magaly’ after seeing the size of her bed. Melissa Klug’s daughter rejected that said room is not ‘king size’ (she only found a cabin) and she warned not to rest in said room. “I’m not going to sleep upstairs, alone, in a little bed of square and a half. How am I going to get up there, drunk?” said the 21-year-old.

In that sense, she asked to rest with her companions as Gabriela Serpa or Vanessa Lopez. Finally, she chose to stay in the bedroom of one of them. As is known, the sequence of the Magaly Medina program presents the daily life of 11 celebrities locked in a house, from Monday to Friday, and shows the situations they experience.

What clause did Samahara Lobatón have to be in ‘La casa de Magaly’?

Samahara Lobatón arrived in Peru to start a new life with her daughter, far from Youna. Once in the capital, she received the proposal to be in ‘Magaly’s house’, reality show of the ‘Urraca’ that returned after 12 years. In this regard, the influencer agreed to be in this sequence taking into account a condition.

“Your income has a clause not to bring sharp objects or go near the kitchen for anything, you can imagine why”indicated.

Is Samahara Lobatón with Bryan Torres?

Samahara Lobatón confirmed that he is going out with Bryan Torres in ‘Send whoever is in charge’. The influencer was consulted for her posts on her Instagram in which she tenderly hugs the young man. After the question, she revealed what is the true bond that she has with the singer.

“To a good understanding, few words. (The photo on his Instagram) was a decision that arose at the moment. We are dating and we are happy,” he commented. However, she stressed that he has not yet proposed to be her lover.

Why can’t Samahara Lobatón take knives to ‘La casa de Magaly’?

A few years ago, the model Samahara Lobatón and her ex-partner Youna starred in an event that involved a sharp object. Apparently, a fight broke out after the barber shaved his daughter, something Melissa Klug’s daughter did not agree with.

