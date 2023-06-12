The daughter of Melissa Klüg and Abel Lobatón, Samahara Lobatón, is one of the show business figures that does not go unnoticed by the local press. This Sunday, June 11, the influencer also officially announced the end of her relationship with the father of her daughter, youna. Although this statement shared on his Instagram account surprised his followers, what was most striking was that the publication was deleted within minutes.

What did Samahara Lobatón say about the end of his relationship with Youna?

Samahara Lobatón published, in the morning hours of Sunday, June 11, a short statement stating that she had terminated her love relationship with the father of her only daughter, Youna.

“Today I have ended my relationship with Youna, for all the time we have shared and in respect to my daughter we want to leave this topic closed and leave nothing to speculation. Thanks to all of you who follow me with so much affection and love for me and my daughter. I am really grateful, ”she reads herself in the message.

Samahara Lobatón published a statement about the end of his romance with Youna. Photo: Instagram/Samahara Lobaton

Apparently the daughter of Melissa Klug He regretted having made his breakup public because, after a few minutes, he chose to delete the statement. It should be noted that it is not the first time that Samahara Lobatón and the father of her girl have gone through a crisis in their relationship. Let’s remember that both young people had problems in their romance, even leading the influencer to denounce youna for family violence in 2020.

Did Melissa Klug send a message to her daughter Samahara Lobatón after her breakup with Youna?

After Samahara Lobaton make public his break with younaMelissa Klug published a curious message on her Instagram account, which would be addressed to her daughter after the difficult moment she has to face due to the separation from her daughter’s father.

“Cheer up! Whatever’s got you like this, it can’t be that bad, and if it is, it won’t last forever.”reads the message of the popular ‘White from Chucuito’.