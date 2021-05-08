Melissa Klug’s daughter, Samahara Lobatón, and her ex-partner Youna were caught attending a COVID-19 party that was organized at a beach house in Pulpos.

The program Love and fire released the controversial images that show the influencer with her daughter’s father entering the residence.

Then, at another time, several young people appear who join the social gathering, despite the fact that this type of celebration is prohibited due to the pandemic.

Neighbors in the area affirmed that both tend to hold events inside that house in breach of biosafety protocols.

As reported by the entertainment segment, it was about youna’s birthday party . In addition, hours before that same day, Samahara Lobatón would have been celebrating the birthday of his maternal grandmother, with his brothers and Melissa klug.

The program of Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter He recalled the time that the young influencer promised not to be part of a COVID-19 party again, after starring in a scandal that came to light in the media.

Samahara Lobatón announced his separation from Youna

Samahara Lobatón confirmed in an interview that his love affair with Youna had come to an end. However, he clarified that they will continue to see her with him because he is the father of her daughter.

“We get along super well, we have a daughter we love madly … No, (we are back), we are just good parents,” said Melissa Klug’s heir.

