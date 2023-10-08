Samahara Lobatón is in the public eye after his recent racist statements with his ex-partner Youna. Given this, it was Samahara’s own father, former soccer player Abel Lobatón, who appeared on the ‘América hoy’ program to apologize for his daughter’s words. In that sense, the influencer was interviewed on the Willax TV program ‘Let’s talk about beauty’ and she was encouraged to talk about her parent. Samahara maintained that her father has not been financially present, and she added that she does not see him as a father, but as a friend. She also assured that she communicates often with him and they have a good relationship, as well as with her mother, Melissa Klug.

“My dad is a distant person. I don’t see him as a dad, but as a friend. I have a lot of communication with him as a friend, always”said the youngest of the Klugs.

#Samahara #Lobatón #confession #father #Abel #quotI #friend #dad.quot