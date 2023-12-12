Together again? Samahara Lobatón and Bryan Torres are in the eye of the storm not only because of the fights between the daughter of Melissa Klug and the father of his little heiress, but because of the many public discussions they have had. However, this does not seem to be a problem for them, as they continue to show their affection on social networks. What did they publish? Find out in the following note.

What did Samahara Lobatón and Bryan Torres publish on social networks?

After the scandal caused by the images released by 'love and fire', in which Samahara Lobatón and Bryan Torres are seen hitting and insulting each other, the couple confirmed that they are still together and have not hesitated to show affection on social networks.

The singer uploaded a photo in which he appears very close to Lobatón. In the snapshot, the influencer kisses Bryan on the cheek while they are in a car. Jefferson Farfán's friend posted the photo on his Instagram stories with a message that said “I love you.”

Samahara Lobatón and Bryan Torres were very happy on social networks. Photo: Samahara Lobatón/Instagram See also Samahara assures that she can buy original sneakers: "I made a party of 40 thousand soles for my daughter"

Quickly, Samahara reposted the image and also replied to her partner's message and told him that she loved him. Both accompanied the photo with the song 'After the storm, the calm comes'.

Does Bryan Torres want to marry Samahara Lobatón?

Brian Torres He ruled out going through a crisis in his relationship with Samahara Lobatón; On the contrary, she pointed out that they are experiencing one of the best moments of her romance. “Obviously, who wouldn't like to (get married). I imagine that for a man or woman it is a dream,” she said in conversation with said entertainment program.

In addition, the 'America today' reporter asked him if after getting married he would dare to have a 'Bryancito'. The salsero, far from being reluctant, opened his heart to her. “(Laughs) Who knows,” she added.