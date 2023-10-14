Samahara Lobatón, who had been on the cover of the media after various conflicts with Youna, put aside her chores to dedicate an emotional publication to her heir, through Instagram. The influencer made a mea culpa and showed a side that had not been appreciated before. She apologized to her daughter and she stressed that every day she strives to be a better mother.

YOU CAN SEE: Samahara Lobatón reveals that she charges almost 1,000 soles for advertising on Instagram: “It’s a job”

What did Samahara Lobatón say to her daughter?

Samahara Lobatón surprised users by sharing little-seen content on their social networks. Far from the exchanges, the influencer dedicated a meaningful post to her daughter. “Days before turning 3 years old, the girl who gave me life and healed my soul. Forgive me, my daughter, I am not perfect, but I try to be the best for you. I give you every fiber of me so that you will always be happy, today she turned around and looked at us two years ago and I tell myself how proud I am to be such a good mother and to have gotten ahead with a baby when she was only 18 years old,” she said.

“Yes it was possible and yes it is possible and you never let me give up. You are my best gift and the one that reflects all my work as a mother for the girl you are. Good, noble, friendly, loving. Thank you, Xianna, I wouldn’t be here without you,” added the former reality girl.

#Samahara #Lobatón #admits #mistakes #asks #daughter #forgiveness #quotIm #perfect #bestquot