Samahara Lobaton He sat on the set of Magaly Medina’s program this Wednesday, September 27, and referred to the confessions he made regarding what living with Jefferson Farfán was like while he was still in a relationship with his mother Melissa Klug. Let us remember that the 21-year-old girl said, during her stay at ‘La casa de Magaly’, that ‘Foquita’ played hide and seek with her and her sisters when they were children. In conversation with the popular ‘Urraca’, the influencer said that the ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ got upset with her for revealing these details at the national level.

The same way, Lobaton He spoke about his conflicts with the father of his daughter, Youna, who pointed out that she did not let him see his little girl. At another point in the interview, Magaly Medina took the opportunity to ask Samahara if she resumed her relationship with Brian Torres. “We are very well, that is the truth,” said the influencer, who confirmed that her romance with Jefferson Farfán’s friend continues. Then, the popular ‘Urraca’ asked the heiress of the ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ why her partner suddenly published their breakup on social networks a few weeks ago. “It was a lapse. “A bad communication we had,” commented Melissa Klug’s daughter, who revealed that that was the reason why his partner made that hasty decision.