With the results campaign over and with central banks reluctant to begin lowering rates, it will be difficult for stock markets to prolong the rally. Although the valuations of the indices and many listed companies are beginning to give vertigo, Sam Witherow, portfolio manager at International Equity Group and co-manager of the JP Morgan Investment Funds-Global Dividend Fund ($4.21 billion), believes that there is still a long way to go. The expert focuses on listed companies with attractive dividends and points out that, unlike what happened in the dotcom crisis, the profits of technology companies do support valuations.

Ask: At the beginning of the year, the stock markets have set records. Are there risks that they are overvalued?

Answer: Analyzing the more than 2,500 stocks we cover, we see that valuations are slightly above their long-term average. We already experienced this situation in 2021 and in 2022 we are witnessing a correction. But the fact that we are in a period of structurally high inflation continues to support valuations. Especially if, like in my case, you focus on dividends. In a high price environment, the dividend is protected from inflation as earnings grow in line with cash flows.

Q: The reaction to Nvidia's results brought the dotcom crisis to investors' minds. Are there risks of repeating a similar crisis?

R: We are not 100% risk-free, but the risk today is much lower. Bill Gates has a quote that says we overestimate what technology can do in the next two years and underestimate what will be possible in 10. I think that, in part, is what is happening now. But AI is more than just a bubble and its effects are already as tangible as ChatGPT demonstrates. The conclusion that many reach after using them is that they make life easier. So I think AI is going to have a big impact. What happened with the dotcom bubble in the end was that many of the predictions made at the time turned out to be true, but it took a while to arrive and the price that people were willing to pay for shares of the companies was crazy for the growth recorded in profits. Nvidia, with its results, surprised even me, who when I read them at first thought it was a mistake.

Q: Does the sector, in general, and the magnificent seven, in particular, still have a long way to go?

R: Although we continue to see progress in the sector, it is unlikely that an exercise like last year will be repeated in which profits were concentrated in a handful of companies at a level that had not been recorded before. Companies like Microsoft and other representatives of the magnificent seven, although more expensive than the market in general, are not so if you look at multiples. We see it as unlikely that these listed companies will suffer a large drop.

Q: How much does technology weigh in your portfolio?

R: It has a weight of between 20%-23%. In addition to being present in Microsoft, we have positions in the semiconductor sector because we see great potential in this business. In fact, our largest portfolio holding is Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC), which is the world's leading semiconductor factory. It has a very substantial advantage in terms of efficiency and is the chip supplier for Nvidia.

Q: Besides technology, what other sectors do you like?

R: If the strategy of investing based on dividends is followed, one of the most attractive sectors is that of utilities, which with the rise in rates have been penalized because the dividend yield came into competition with short-term debt , a less volatile asset in principle. Now that bonds seem to have peaked, they will recover some of what they lost. I also believe that there is potential in renewables under the premise of reinventing the electricity supply with much greater exposure to clean energy. Furthermore, in a current environment in which data centers are high demanders of electricity, a large part of that demand will be satisfied by renewable energies. We believe there is a good growth story behind it.

Q: What does China need to regain the confidence of foreign investors?

R: We must differentiate, on the one hand, growth, and on the other, the stock market. To meet the GDP objectives announced by the Government, a greater participation in consumer spending and less intervention in public investment is necessary. Consumer spending right now is weak because they continue to be shocked by the pandemic shutdowns and citizens have increased their savings. The Government is trying to stimulate consumer spending and we need to see more of that. When it comes to the stock market, it has been hit hard by regulation, with technology in the spotlight. This accelerates the exit of investors due to fear that new regulatory events will be repeated.

Q: What are the main risks for the markets in the medium term?

R: An inflationary shock is the main threat. Although goods prices are falling, wage inflation continues to accelerate. We could still see a reacceleration of wage growth. This worries the Federal Reserve and I see it as difficult to achieve the 2% objective. Added to this are the concerns that remain about a recession. The soft landing is the center stage. If we deviate from that narrative, then markets will likely suffer.

